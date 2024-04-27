Aidan Hughes appeared at Swansea Crown Court where he was charged with a series of offences which took place in Spittal on December 12.

The court that Hughes rowed with his victim at around 8.15am outside his home address on Wesley Way. He then grabbed a set of jump leads from the boot of his Nissan Juke, which prosecutor Regan Walters said were “produced as a weapon”.

The other man then began hitting Hughes’ car with the jump leads, so Hughes got in and reversed the car in to the victim – pushing him against a wall.

The man was not injured.

Hughes himself called the police, but “became aggressive” with the officers when they arrived. He “lashed out” at a male officer but didn’t make contact, falling on to his bed. He then kicked out from the bed and made contact with the officer, injuring him.

The defendant also grabbed a female officer by her tactical vest. As he continued to resist the officers, he said that he “fancied a brawl,” Mr Walters told the court.

The 41-year-old defendant – who has 26 previous convictions for 56 offences – admitted dangerous driving and driving without a licence, after it was revoked on account of disability in April 2014.

He also admitted using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear of or to provoke unlawful violence – relating to getting the jump leads out of his car, as well as pleading guilty to two offences of assaulting an emergency worker.

Judge Huw Rees commented that Hughes already had an “unenviable record for driving offences”.

Jon Tarrant, in mitigation, said the incident was “short-lived with low speed and no injuries”.

He told the court there had been a “gap in significant offending” from the defendant since 2012.

“He’s now drug-free,” Mr Tarrant said, adding that Hughes initiated support with his addiction himself.

Having initially been granted bail, Hughes had been remanded in to custody after twice appearing late to court – including missing his initial sentencing hearing on March 28 after he “got lost” when going for a walk in Swansea before he was due in court.

Mr Tarrant said that Hughes’ time in custody had been “somewhat of a different and more sobering experience” for him.

Judge Rees sentenced Hughes to nine months dangerous driving, and a concurrent one month sentence for his threatening behaviour. He was banned from driving for two years and must pass an extended driving test to regain his licence.

He received no separate penalty for driving after his licence had been revoked.

Hughes was sentenced to a total of three months for assaulting the police officers, running consecutively to the dangerous driving offence.

The total 12-month sentence was suspended for 18 months. Hughes must also complete 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

“Had this victim been injured or had the driving been longer or at speed, I would have had no hesitation in sending you to prison,” Judge Rees warned Hughes.

“You should take advantage of what is really an act of mercy.”