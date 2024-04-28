Set to take place on May 6, Carew Castle will host an array of classic and vintage cars, motorbikes, and military vehicles from across South Wales.

Castle manager, Daisy Hughes, said: "We’re delighted to host the ever-popular Car Show at Carew for another year.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for enthusiasts and families alike to admire the beauty of classic and vintage vehicles in an equally impressive vintage setting."

The Carew Castle Car Show will also feature family-friendly entertainment such as music by folk band Razor Bill and vintage funfair rides and games.

For an additional £2, younger visitors can participate in the Brilliant Birds Trail around the castle.

Nest Tearoom will be providing refreshments including bacon rolls and hot drinks starting at 10am. There will also be homemade lunches and cakes.

Visitors are also invited to explore the majestic castle and Tidal Mill throughout the day.

The car show is set to run from 10am - 3pm, with castle itself open from 10am - 4.30pm.

While new entries to the car show are currently full, interested parties can register their vehicles on the reserve list via the event's webpage.

Ms Hughes added: "There is no need to book tickets in advance – just turn up on the day to make the most of this fantastic event."

The event is subject to weather conditions with updates available on Carew Castle’s Facebook page.