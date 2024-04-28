The annual Tenby pedestrianisation scheme, organised by the Pembrokeshire County Council, is scheduled to start on July 1 and run until September 13. It will be operational each day between 11am and 5.30pm.

The famous Walled Town will be split into three distinct zones with each possessing different levels of car access.

The full scheme details and the online application form will be available from May 1 on the council’s website.

The council encourages residents and businesses to apply promptly to ensure sufficient time for processing, additional checks and to troubleshoot any unexpected issues.

Permits are expected to be issued about a week to ten days ahead of the scheme starting.

Paper application forms will no longer be distributed to residents or businesses within Tenby, with individuals needing to submit requests for permits online.

The county council suggests permit owners to plan their journeys outside the scheme hours, as far as possible, to ensure the success of the scheme.

Residents and businesses can email Tenby.pedestrian@pembrokeshire.gov.uk for more information about the scheme.