Applicants Cornerstone – in a ‘Prior Notification’ application to Pembrokeshire County Council, gave notice for the mast and ancillary works scheme at Ty Mawr Farm, Station Road, Boncath.

The development would allow a shared rural network for two of the main phone operators to provide 4G connection, a report for planners said.

The council’s Historic Environment Conservation Officer has objected to the proposal due to the impact on the Grade-II-listed 19th century Ty Mawr Lodge, just under 200 metres from the site.

“The conservation officer considers that given the historical connection with Ty Mawr Farm, the track to the south of Ty Mawr Lodge would be an essential part of the building’s historic setting, as the entranceway to Ty Mawr Farm,” the report says.

“The proposal would be clearly visible along the track with intra-visible views of the monopole and lodge from the track. It has been concluded that the proposed development would have a negative impact on the setting of the listed building in its current proposed location.”

The need for a prior approval, meaning a full application, was also raised by the Ministry of Defence (MOD) as the site falls within an area within which military aircraft may conduct low-level flight training.

The report for planners concluded that prior approval is required for the scheme.