Cardigan's biggest day of the year returns on Saturday to maintain a proud tradition dating all the way back to 1871.

The famous horse show, most notable for the running of a parade of stallions through the town centre, kicks off with a stallion show on the Cardigan Secondary School field at 11am, while the main parade through town showcasing all the animals that have entered the show is scheduled for 2pm.

Ceredigion County Council is putting in place a number of road closures throughout the event to enable proceedings to run safely.

It means traffic will be unable to enter most of Cardigan town centre between 1.30pm and 4pm, while those attending Barley Saturday are urged to leave plenty of travel time.

A map of road closures in place across Cardigan for Barley Saturday (Image: Ceredigion County Council)

The following roads will be closed while Barley Saturday takes place

North Road

Pendre

High Street

Bridge Street

Feidrfair

William Street

Priory Street

Morgan Street

Carrier’s Lane

The Strand

St Mary Street

Pwlhai

Incidental closures will also be in place along Maes Henffordd, Rhos-Y-Dre, Maes-Yr-Haf, Napier Gardens, Napier Street, Williams Terrace, Pont-Y-Cleifion, Finch’s Square, Gloster Row, Castle Street, Quay Street, Market Lane, Lower Mwldan, Middle Mwldan, Ebens Lane, Queen’s Terrace, College Row and Bath House Road.

An official diversion route will be in place for the duration of the event.

Westbound traffic reaching the closure at Bath House Road can travel along Rhodfa’r Felin to the junction with the B4548 at Gwbert Road. Turn right into the B4548 at Gwbert Road and travel to its junction with Aberystwyth Road.

Traffic can then turn left onto Aberystwyth Road and continue to its junction with the A487T, before turning right and continuing to the Pont-Y-Cleifion roundabout before taking the second exit and continuing along the A487T to the Ridgeway roundabout.

Motorists can then take the third exit onto the B4546 and travel to its junction with Castle Street and a point south of the closures.

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

“We are delighted to once again stage what is a unique event,” show secretary Tudor Harries told the Tivyside. “Nowadays, so many people are far removed from the countryside and rural life.

“Barley Saturday helps restore that lost link and takes a lot of people back to their upbringings.

“As always, we depend hugely on our team of volunteers to help marshal such an event.

“Bucket collections will be taking place around the streets – and every penny that is contributed will go to charities.