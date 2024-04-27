The Fan Road – between its junction with the B4316 and the Ridgeway – shut last Monday, April 22, for a projected week-long closure.

Along with the long-awaited junction improvements, the works carried out were part of the village's Welsh Government-funded Active Travel route, giving better links for walkers and cyclists between Saundersfoot railway station and the village.

The work has been part of the village's Active Travel Scheme improvements. (Image: Saundersfoot Connect)

The alterations to the junction have been welcomed by the majority of residents, who have hailed them as ‘100 times better’, a ‘huge improvement’ and ‘miles better and safer now’.

Saundersfoot South county councillor Chris Williams told road-users yesterday, Friday April 26: "Good news - the Fan Road is now open after improvements being made.

"The new junction is now vastly improved with much better vision and safety for drivers.

"The temporary surface will be made good next month."

Cllr Williams assured that he would provide further information when it is received from Pembrokeshire County Council's highway department.