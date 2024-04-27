The occasion saw the choir's Musical Team ladies again proving they are indispensable.

Musical director Juliet Rossiter and accompanist Carole Rees came together in a keyboard duet for only the second time at a concert.

They played March Militaire by Franz Schubert and Johann Strauss’ Radetzky March to warm applause.

And principal soloist Alyson Griffiths was given a standing ovation by choristers for her contributions – playing on flute and then singing the hymn We worship at your feet and playing an Easter hymn medley of Passion Chorale and I walked in the garden.

Singer/singwriter and first tenor Peter Halifax contributed another of his own compositions, Let there be peace, and Where have all the flowers gone’?

With the forthcoming D-Day 80th anniversary in focus, the choir’s programme included reflective items along with always-popular songs from Les Miserables and 1960s pop favourites.

Stand-in MC Huw Morgan made his debut, promising no jokes but had everyone laughing at his unique delivery style.

Choir and audience were welcomed and thanked by church warden Chris Hirst. Refreshments were provided in the village half and thanks to the church ladies were expressed by choir chairman John Hillier.