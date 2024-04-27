The giant cuddly toy was given a starring role by kind-hearted workers at the centre in Whitland earlier this month.

They positioned their panda pal in front of a discarded piano, where it looked for all the world to be giving a performance.

Piano Panda’s original appeal was enhanced by the fact it was bizarrely seated on a Winnie the Pooh toy.

This was later upgraded to a piano stool, where one of the cuddly creature's final photos shows it sitting comfortably, wearing a straw trilby and watched over by a stuffed tiger.

But this week brought news that was hard to "bear" – the panda has been removed from the Carmarthenshire County Council-owned site by "officialdom".

The Vicar of Whitland, the Reverend Kingsley Taylor announced on the Whitland Community News Group on Facebook: “It is with great sadness that I announce the demise of the piano playing panda, he fell foul of officialdom and the men working there were reprimanded.”

People could 'bearly' believe their eyes at the sight of the piano-playing panda. (Image: Whitland Community News Group)

He asked: “Where has fun gone in our society?”, and added: “It’s amazing how much joy can be given by something so simple, it is as if authorities don’t want us to be happy.”

Residents have joined him in mourning the loss of their furry friend.

“What harm was that doing to anyone, only bringing a smile to people’s faces,” said one lady.

Several people praised the cheerful and helpful workers at the site, and another said: “It was doing nobody harm, the panda and the piano was lovely to see..”

And a mum added: “Gutted, my kids really enjoyed looking at that while me and my partner got rid of our rubbish in the boot…he’ll be missed.”