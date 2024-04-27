Western Telegraph
Subscribe
News County News Local News Business Health news Editor's Pick Farming News Crime
Western Telegraph

LIVE: Barley Saturday Cardigan traffic updates as crowds gather for event

Live

Cardigan Barley Saturday traffic live ahead of event

Traffic
Cardigan
Crymych
By Ruth Davies

  • Cardigan's biggest day of the year - Barley Saturday - is in full swing in the town today.
  • The huge event attracts crowds from far and wide ahead who will be lining the main street as the 2pm parade of livestock and vehicles takes place.
  • There are diversions in place around the outskirts of the town, and we'll be keeping an eye on the traffic situation as the day goes on.
  • Traffic maps are showing slow going on approach roads to the town.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos