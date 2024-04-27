Crowds have packed Cardigan's High Street to enjoy the annual spectacle of Barley Saturday.
The biggest day of the year for the town welcomed townspeople and visitors from far and wide who lined the road for the grand procession of proud horses and much-loved vehicles.
Earlier, the entrants had assembled on the show field for judging, with the supreme awards receiving their trophies in front of the Guildhall ahead of the parade.
"Unique event"
Show secretary Tudor Harries said: “We are delighted to once again stage what is a unique event.
Nowadays, so many people are far removed from the countryside and rural life.
“Barley Saturday helps restore that lost link and takes a lot of people back to their upbringings."
See this week's Tivyside Advertiser and Western Telegraph for a full round-up of the day.
In the meantime, here's a flavour of the event, with thanks to Stuart Ladd for the pictures.
The champ
Great sight
Meeting his public
Stepping out
Red hot
Trotting on
All aboard
