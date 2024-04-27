The biggest day of the year for the town welcomed townspeople and visitors from far and wide who lined the road for the grand procession of proud horses and much-loved vehicles.

Earlier, the entrants had assembled on the show field for judging, with the supreme awards receiving their trophies in front of the Guildhall ahead of the parade.

"Unique event"





Show secretary Tudor Harries said: “We are delighted to once again stage what is a unique event.

Nowadays, so many people are far removed from the countryside and rural life.

“Barley Saturday helps restore that lost link and takes a lot of people back to their upbringings."

See this week's Tivyside Advertiser and Western Telegraph for a full round-up of the day.

In the meantime, here's a flavour of the event, with thanks to Stuart Ladd for the pictures.

The champ

A victory walk on the show field for newly-crowned Supreme champion from Penrhiwllan, near Llandsyul. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Great sight

A fine line-up of tractors on the show field. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Meeting his public

The Supreme champion is admired by the crowds. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Stepping out

Setting a brisk pace up the High Street. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Red hot



Tractors are always popular in the parade. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Trotting on

A smartly turned-out trio, (Image: Stuart Ladd)

All aboard

It wouldn't be a Barley Saturday parade without the Richards Brothers' bus! (Image: Stuart Ladd)