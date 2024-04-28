The next link up between Manx Radio and Radio Caroline North takes place on the 4th and 5th of May.

From the studios aboard the radio ship, Ross Revenge, the programmes start at 10.30am on Saturday until 9pm on Sunday and can be heard on 1368khz AM MW, via smart speakers, smart phones, on line via the Manx Radio and Radio Caroline web sites.

Radio Caroline's own MW AM frequency of 648khz can also be heard in West Wales after dark.

Enjoy two days of musical nostalgia from the 1960s, 70s, 80s and some early 1990s brought to you on air by enthusiast presenters who give their time for free.

Tune in to radio presenting as it should be in the UK.

Yours sincerely

Kevin Davies, Simpson Cross, Haverfordwest