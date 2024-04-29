Staged by Span Arts, the sale isn’t just an ordinary gardening event – it's a celebration of nature, community, and the arts, promising a day filled with greenery, culinary delights, and vibrant entertainment.

Just what your pots and borders are waiting for! (Image: Span Arts)

A dazzling array of flowers, herbs, and vegetable plants will be on offer at the sale, where over 1,800 visitors are expected.

The sale has become a beloved tradition, drawing gardening enthusiasts from far and wide.

Enchanting performances

At the event, on Saturday, May 4, there will also be enchanting performances at 11.30am and 1.30pm from Collective Flight Syrcas, who will be dancing among the stalls.

These west Wales performers have been honoured with a commission from Span Arts Love Stories to Nature, which further highlights their talent and contribution to the arts community.

A Span spokesperson said: “Their participation adds a dynamic and cultural element to the event, reflecting Span Arts' commitment to diversity and creativity.”

So much to choose from! (Image: Span Arts)

Can you donate some plants?





Span Arts is also seeking plant donations to enhance their plant stall at The Big Plant Sale this year.

Whether you have a tomato plant or some wildflower seeds to spare, every contribution helps raise funds for the community arts charity’s initiatives.

To arrange a drop-off, email VCO@span-arts.org.uk.

Whether you're a seasoned gardener, a foodie at heart, or simply looking for a day of outdoor fun, the Big Plant Sale offers something for everyone - it's a vibrant celebration of nature, creativity, and community.

Where to find The Big Plant Sale

The Big Plant Sale! takes place on the Town Moor, Moorfield Road, Narberth SA67 7AG 10am to 3pm on Saturday, May 4.