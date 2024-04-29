Stocking up on things like sunscreen, deodorant or shower gel from Boots stores in UK airports is something all travellers have done as it allows you to avoid the 100ml limit at security.

The Boots click and collect service means you can to do the same thing but using online prices - which are often cheaper.

It also allows you to select exactly what you want rather than relying on what is in stock at the airport you are travelling through.

The Boots click and collect service is available at 15 airports in the UK:

Aberdeen

Birmingham

Bristol

East Midlands

Edinburgh

Gatwick North and South

Glasgow

Heathrow (terminal 2, 3, 4 & 5)

Leeds Bradford

Liverpool

London City

Luton

Newcastle

Stansted

Manchester (terminal 1, 2 & 3)

Boots increases click and collect fee at UK airport stores

But holiday makers have been left stunned after realising Boots has just increased its click and collect fee at its UK airport stores.

Up until recently the fee was £1.50. But the click and collect fee has now increased by £3 to £4.50.

The airport stores incurred additional charges for security scans for each order they received and as the service grew in popularity, additional storage space was required to smoothly process each order received. (2) — Boots Help (@BootsHelp) April 23, 2024

Boots customers have taken to social media to vent their frustration with the health and beauty retailer.

One person on X (formerly Twitter) said: "Boots charging £4.50 to click and collect from airport stores. Absolutely ridiculous. No way round it."

Another user added: "@BootsHelp any reason why it’s now £4.50 to click and collect from the airport but not any other stores?"

RECOMMENDED READING:

Boots replying to comments in X said the change in fee had been introduced following a review which found they were "unable to continue offering this service at the previous price point".

The Boots spokesperson on X continued: "The airport stores incurred additional charges for security scans for each order they received and as the service grew in popularity, additional storage space was required to smoothly process each order received."

Another spokesperson for the retailer, speaking to The Sun, added this was the first time the fee had increases in more than five years.