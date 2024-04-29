A 26-foot yacht drifting off the Pembrokeshire cost has been rescued by a local lifeboat crew.
Cardigan RNLI Lifeboat Station volunteers were called out to help the yacht at 7.49pm on Saturday, April 27.
The yacht’s crew made an emergency call to the coastguard to say that they were encountering engine difficulties and were drifting without power in the vicinity of Cemaes Head.
Cardigan’s volunteer crew launched the Atlantic 85 lifeboat from their Poppit Sands base and were quickly on the scene.
The stricken vessel, with one person on board, was then towed to a safe mooring on the River Teifi and the lifeboat returned to station and was ready again for service by 10pm.
