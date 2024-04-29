The county features in today’s episode of long-running house hunting programme Escape to the Country.

In today’s episode, presenter Ginny Buckley meets a couple looking to relocate to south west Wales.

The pair has £400,000 to find a new home with at least an acre of land for glamping and a forestry school.

The programmes was filmed last August and as part of it the film crew visited Red Onion Garden Café and Glasfryn Escapes located just outside Fishguard.

“The couple that were looking for property were looking for some land to open campsite or forestry school,” said Red Onion’s Rhi Chilton.

“They came up to us to talk about the café and growing our own vegetables and talked about the engagement of local people.

“We then gave them a tour round our little campsite with views over Fishguard Bay.”

Escape to the Country airs on BBC One at 3pm today, April 29, and at 6.30pm on BBC Two on Wednesday, May 1.