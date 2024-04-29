That was the overriding message to emerge from Saturday’s annual spectacle which once again drew large crowds of enthusiastic townspeople and visitors for the grand procession of horses and vintage vehicles through the streets of Cardigan.

The run-up to the event had been somewhat overshadowed by speculation that its future was in jeopardy after organisers were forced to find an extra £3,000 to cover essential health and safety restrictions.

But after overseeing another memorable celebration of a unique event dating all the way back to 1871, smiling show secretary Tudor Harries said: “I am very hopeful that we will be back again next year.”

And town mayor Sian Maehrlein told the Tivyside she would be urging Ceredigion County Council to help preserve Barley Saturday on the grounds it was vital to the local economy.

“We must all work together as a town to ensure this much valued and popular festival continues,” she said.

“Barley Saturday brings in thousands of people to Cardigan and the knock-on benefit to the town’s economy is clear.

“I will be meeting with the Barley Saturday committee to find a positive outcome.

“I will also be making representations to Ceredigion County Council on the grounds of supporting the local economy, which is one of their priorities in the corporate plan.

“It was a great day again, wasn’t it? And lovely to see so many in the town.”

The day began in the grounds of Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi where entrants as-sembled on the show field for judging, with the supreme winners receiving their trophies in front of the Guildhall ahead of the 2pm parade.

Winner of the Supreme Champion Stallion (3-year-old) was Doveleys Top Gun, owned by Jones and Davies, Penhill, Penrhiwllan.

The Reserve Champion Stallion prize was awarded to Ionos Brenin Elwyn, owned by Sara and Daniel Hughes, Pwll Cornel Uchaf, Penrhiwllan – less than a mile away from the home base of the Supreme Champion.

And Mr Harries disclosed it was the first time a Shire Horse had carried off the Supreme Champion crown for several years.

Barley Saturday Results.

Supreme Champion Heavy Horse Turnouts - Gentle Giants (Joe and Frankie). Owner John Fletcher, Penrallt Uchaf, Moylgrove.

Reserve Champion Heavy Horse Turnouts - Donna Harries, Castle Square, Cilgerran.

Class winners: Welsh Mountain Pony Section A - Friarly Step In Style - Nigel Lewis, Llandeilo.

Welsh Pony Sectio B - Hillin Olympian - Linda Harries, Llandeilo.

Welsh Pony (Cob Type) Section C - Carnau Sonic Boom - Rebecca Parr, Llanfyrnach.

Welsh Pony (Cob Type) Section C 4 Years and Over - Brohedydd Golden Joey - Matthew Dixon, Aberaeron.

Welsh Cob Section D 3 Years Old and Under - Murrayhall Narvada - Declan Davies, Llanelli.

Welsh Cob Section D 4 Years Old and Over - Ionos Brenin Elwyn - Saral Hughes, Penrhiwllan.

Sports Horse - Samenco Vant Kievald - Emma Faye, Synod Inn.

Traditional Coloured Stallion - Logan Thunder Bolt - Natalie Dark Harry, Gower.

Non Traditional Coloured Stallion - Jacob - Samantha Gilfoil, Crymych.

Palomino - Golden Storm Hyperion - Sheena Hill, Llanybydder.

Heavy Horse - Doveleys Top Gun - Davies and Jones, Penrhiwllan.

Shetland - Fron Llan Brenin Arthur - Mr Mrs H Thomas, Whitland.

Donkey - Jasper - Aled George, Penparc.

Any Other Breed Under 138cm - Harriet Simmons, Pont y Glasier.

Any Other Breed 138 cm and Over - Pink Panda - Imogen Maksoud, Swansea.

Private Driving Class - Fred and Winston - Paul Mander, Cilgerran.

Private Exercise Vehicle - May - Donna Harries, Cilgerran.

Best Tradesman's Turnout - Genal Lyn - Sarah Costello, Cilgerran.

Heavy Horse Turnout - Gentle Giants ( Jo and Frankie )- John Fletcher, Moylgrove.