The awards, due to take place at Swansea Arena on September 27, 2024, have finalised their judging panel of high-profile personalities.

Among the judges is Shane Williams MBE from Glanaman, a former Welsh rugby player, along with Sir Gareth Edwards from Gwaun Cae Gurwen, another rugby legend.

The panel also includes Owain Wyn Evans from Ammanford, a well-known broadcaster and meteorologist for BBC Wales and BBC Radio 1.

They join other distinguished individuals dedicated to celebrating the achievements and resilience of youth across Wales.

This includes Ruth Dodsworth, Mark Jermin, The Hon. Dr Stuart Lawrence, Pepe Hart, Rhianon Bailey, and the awards founder, Blanche Sainsbury.

Ms Sainsbury said: "We are privileged to have such an esteemed panel of judges for the Child of Wales Awards 2024.

"Their commitment to excellence and their dedication to uplifting young people in Wales will ensure that the awards continue to shine a spotlight on the incredible talents and achievements of our youth."

The event is now accepting nominations for individuals who make a difference in their communities.

For further details, visit the National Children of Wales Awards website.