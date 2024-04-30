Especially as more shops and cafés are becoming more dog-friendly, and many hotels now have rooms where our pets are welcome.

However, although travelling with dogs can be a joyful experience, ensuring their safety during car journeys is crucial.

Not only does securing your dog in the vehicle protect them in case of an accident, but it also safeguards the driver and passengers.

Furthermore in the UK, failing to properly restrain pets can result in fines under certain driving laws.

Motoring expert, Simon Travies from Zego Van Insurance, provides a comprehensive guide on how to safely travel with your dog in the car and the financial implications you might face if you don't.

Is it illegal for a dog to travel unrestrained in a car?





In the UK, Rule 57 of the Highway Code specifies that dogs or other animals must be suitably restrained in vehicles so they cannot distract the driver or injure you or themselves if you stop quickly.

While breaking the Highway Code is not a direct offence, it can lead to charges such as driving without due care and attention.

How does your dog travel in the car? (Image: Getty)

If your unrestrained pet distracts you, it could be considered careless driving, which carries a fine of up to £5,000 and nine penalty points if it goes to court.

In less severe cases, you might face a fixed penalty notice and three penalty points.

Additionally, in the event of an accident and if your pet was not properly restrained, your car insurance might not cover you, leading to potentially significant out-of-pocket expenses for damages and liabilities.

Some of the safest ways for a dog to travel in the car

Crates or carriers

Using a well-ventilated crate or carrier is one of the safest ways to transport your dog. Ensure the crate is large enough for your dog to stand, turn, and lie down comfortably. Secure the crate to the vehicle to prevent it from moving during transit. Crates are particularly useful for small to medium-sized dogs.

Dog seat belts and harnesses

For dogs that are too large for crates, a dog seat belt with a harness is a suitable option. These devices attach to your car’s seat belts and are designed to keep your dog securely fastened while allowing some movement. It’s important to use a harness rather than a collar to avoid injury in case of a sudden stop.

Vehicle pet barriers

Another safe travel option is installing a barrier in your car, which can be particularly useful for SUVs and vans. Barriers prevent your dog from jumping into the front seat, which can be a significant distraction to the driver.

Back-seat hammocks

These hammocks connect the front and back seats of the car, creating a cosy and safe space for your dog to lie down. They also help protect your car’s upholstery and prevent your dog from falling off the seat.

Which dog breeds are banned in the UK?





Simon commented: “Travelling safely with your dog not only ensures their well-being but also helps you avoid hefty fines and potential driving penalties.

“Whether you choose a crate, harness, or barrier, the key is to secure your pet appropriately and follow the legal requirements set forth in the UK.”

Note: You must never leave your dog in a hot car - even with the windows cracked open, the temperature inside a parked car can soar to dangerous levels in just a few minutes, posing a severe risk to your dog’s health.