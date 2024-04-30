This comes ahead of its return to Pembrokeshire and Penarth this summer.

The Waverley boasts a record-breaking itinerary, including planned stops at 70 ports and piers.

Sir Timothy Laurence, husband of Princess Anne and patron of the steamer, said: "I am delighted that Waverley has been awarded the title of National Flagship 2024.

"This reflects not only the very positive impression she has created around the UK in recent years but also the economic benefit she generates wherever she goes.

"My congratulations to the Waverley team for this well-deserved award."

The Waverley's 2024 sailing programme starts on Friday May 17.

A highlight of the season will be the steamer meeting with the paddle steamer Kingswear Castle, the last two operational paddle steamers in the UK, for the first time in over a decade.

She will also cover south Wales including Pembrokeshire and Penarth and travel along the Bristol Channel.

Following the ship's successful 2023 season, an independent Economic Impact Assessment revealed that passengers aboard the Waverley contributed to a £11.6 million boost to the UK economy.

A significant increase in average passenger expenditure, a nearly 30 per cent rise in passenger numbers since 2015, and support for approximately 184 full-time jobs highlight the steamer's thriving appeal and economic significance.

The Waverley serves as a symbol of maritime history and heritage, attracting passengers across different generations.

As she prepares for her 2024 voyages, the ship’s charity remains committed to maintaining her in fully operational condition to give the public access to a living and working steam heritage attraction of national and international importance.

Tickets for Waverley's 2024 sailings can be booked online via the ship’s website, with the paddle steamer poised to visit the Bristol Channel from Friday May 31 to Sunday June 23.