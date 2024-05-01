The Darwin Centre, along with Waterston and Milford Haven-based Dragon LNG and Dragon Energy, are extending their long-standing partnership to continue fostering STEM education initiatives in the region.

Having established the partnership back in 2005, the collaboration has significantly enhanced the academic prospects of students and played an instrumental role in the promotion of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Samantha Williams, manager of the Darwin Centre, said: "Together, we have made significant strides in promoting STEM education and empowering young minds.

"By continuing to work hand in hand, we are confident that we can inspire even more individuals to pursue their passions and contribute to a brighter future."

The partnership has created programmes providing resources and support to initiatives promoting STEM education and skills development, including engaging students, schools, and educators in workshops, field trips and hands-on learning opportunities.

This partnership has successfully established the Milford Science Squad offering dedicated sessions for young scientists, bolstering aspirations and performance levels in STEM subjects within Milford cluster of schools.

It has also garnered multitudes of both Wales and UK level awards and organised nearly 2,500 events, reaching more than 75,000 participants.

Mr. Davies at Sageston CP School, praising the collaborative initiative, said, "The Darwin Centre encourages the children to apply their learning to meaningful contexts.

"Sam and Amy actively encourage the pupils to develop their STEM knowledge and understanding in a variety of interesting and practical ways."

With the aim of making a lasting impact on the lives of individuals and communities, Karen Wood, external relations and social performance manager, said: "Looking ahead, we are excited about the possibilities that this extended partnership holds.

"We remain dedicated to driving positive change and making a lasting impact on the lives of individuals and communities through our collective efforts in STEM education."

The commitment by both partners to STEM education ensures the continuity of free outdoor learning experiences and quality academic workshops.