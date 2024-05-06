Awarded for the Future Care Planning Service, the funding will enable the charity to build on a decade of service provided to the local community.

Significant relief arrives at a crucial time, given current shortfalls in hospice funding across the UK.

As an independent charitable organisation, achieving its mission rests on securing funds from various sources.

This National Lottery grant is a significant contribution to enable further work, especially with impending difficult times.

The allocation aims to support the Future Care Planning Service, a team devoted to facilitating conversations and documenting preferences concerning the future care of individuals, their families and/or carers.

The service acts as a bridge addressing fears associated with loss of control due to serious illness, sudden trauma/injury, and ageing.

Expected to span three years, the lottery grant will be utilized for shedding light on future care planning within the Pembrokeshire community.

Raising awareness in the community, training healthcare professionals, and developing resources including a bilingual online training portal are the key planned initiatives.

Future Care Planning supports not just the patient but also assists health and social care providers to carry out patient wishes.

The Future Care Planning Team works in partnership with General Practitioners, Health Board staff, social care providers, among others.

Paul Sartori clinical team manager, Laura Hugman, said: "This will benefit the people of Pembrokeshire and empower more individuals to plan for their future care.

"This grant will also safeguard the Paul Sartori Future Care Planning Service and enable it to grow and develop."

John Rose, Wales director at The National Lottery Community Fund said: "We are proud to be funding Paul Sartori Hospice at Home to support those who need care with a range of services and a 24/7 On-Call Facility.

"Thanks to National Lottery players, who raise £30 million a week for good causes, the charity can continue to expand their Future Care Planning Service, which is so important to the local community."

The charity bestows an array of services including end of life home nursing care, complementary therapy, bereavement, and counselling support, physiotherapy, future care planning and training.