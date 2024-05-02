Language campaigner Toni Schiavone is set to appear in court for the fourth time in Aberystwyth on Monday, May 13.

This follows his refusal to pay an English-only parking charge notice, even after parking company One Parking Solution's successful appeal to reintroduce the case in January.

Judge Gareth Humphreys previously warned the company to consider the value of continuing with a case that has been described as "long, beyond unfortunate" and has cost more than £10,000 in legal fees.

Cymdeithas yr Iaith, a Welsh civil society aiming to ensure the Welsh language continues to exist in the private sector, requested that the court rules English-only parking charge notices as insufficient.

Toni Schiavone received the contentious notice after not paying for parking in a Llangrannog car park in September 2020.

The initial trial taking place was dismissed due to the absence of a representative from One Parking Solution in May 2022.

The second hearing, in August 2023, saw another dismissal, citing the late presentation of the case under incorrect rules.

A turnaround was experienced for One Parking Solution on January 26 this year, after winning an appeal enabling them to continue prosecuting Mr. Schiavone.

The judge ruled that there were no grounds to throw out the first two cases.

At the January hearing, Toni Schiavone claimed that the company had acted "disrespectfully, unreasonably and vindictively."

Mr. Schiavone mentioned receiving a letter from One Parking Solution with costs of £10,156.70.

Cymdeithas yr Iaith research states that translating the notice into Welsh would have cost only £60.

Siân Howys, chairperson of Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s Welsh Language Rights Group, said that "the real reason Toni must appear in court yet again is because the rights of people who live in Wales to use the Welsh language are not ensured in statute."

She encouraged her members and supporters to turn up on May 13 to show support for Mr Schiavoni.

On January 30, the Welsh Government cast a vote against Plaid Cymru’s motion to set Welsh Language Standards on a statutory basis for institutions in the private sector.

Siân Gwenllian MS referred to Toni Schiavone's case during her debate, insisting that it was high time that "the basic rights of Welsh speakers were respected through statute, and that in all aspects of life."