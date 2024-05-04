The Dragon Palace at Pentlepoir was given the accolade at this week’s Golden Chopsticks Awards 2024, which celebrate the cuisine of eastern and south-east Asia.

The Cantonese Chinese restaurant, run by husband and wife Lok and Jen Cheung, lined up in two categories in the awards, which were co-founded by British presenter and chef Gok Wan.

The Dragon Place and one of its sister restaurants, Lokky’s, were two of the three nominations for the Best Restaurant in Wales, while the Dragon Palace was contesting the Best Delivery Experience in the UK.

Although losing out to Swansea restaurant Gigi Gao in the Welsh restaurant category, the Dragon Palace team were overjoyed to win the delivery experience title.

The Dragon Palace's Lok (right) shares the delight in the award with Ronelle, manager of sister restaurant Umi. (Image: Dragon Palace)

The awards are determined on customer votes, a resume from the business and scrutiny from a panel of judges.

"Fantastic achievement"





“So a win is a fantastic achievement and to win for the whole of the UK…….we certainly weren’t expecting that,” said Lok.

The restaurant – which won the Best in Wales Golden Chopsticks award in 2019 – has been offering a delivery service for the past three years, and it has evidently proved popular with customers.

“We’ve had the same delivery staff from the start, and our drivers know every single route round south Pembrokeshire,” said Lok. “They do a fantastic job.

“The next step is getting uniform for our drivers to make their appearance fitting for them offering the best delivery experience in the UK!”

Lok is pictured with Golden Chopsticks Awards co-founder, Gok Wan. (Image: Dragon Palace)

At the ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on Monday night, April 29, Lok paid tribute to his parents, Tony and Michelle, who set up the Dragon Palace 16 years ago, He was joined by family members and staff from the Dragon Palace, Lokky’s and the recently-acquired Japanese restaurant Umi in Tenby.

Baby Dragon!





Lok's wife Jen was waiting at home to hear the news, as she was looking after the couple’s new baby Draco – the Latin name for Dragon.

“He is our fifth child and our hearts are full,” said Lok.

Thanking customers on Facebook, he said: “A massive thank you to everyone who voted for us, dined in our restaurant or ordered a takeaway/ delivery, without you we wouldn’t have been able to make it to the finals and we really appreciate your support!

"Couldn't be prouder"





"Thank you to all of our hardworking staff who put in the effort and go the extra mile by making sure that our customers get the best Dragon Palace experience possible!!

"Dragon Palace has come so far and we couldn’t be prouder!"