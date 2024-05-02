The supermarket giant is alerting Clubcard customers that almost £17m worth of vouchers are due to expire at the end of May.

The expiring Clubcard vouchers can be used towards the cost of the weekly shop, to pay for fuel or to pick up a new deal with Tesco Mobile.

You can also double the value of your Clubcard vouchers by exchanging them for vouchers at one of Tesco’s Clubcard Reward Partners including PizzaExpress, Alton Towers Resort and Hotels.com.

Tesco has also revealed that more than £27m of Clubcard Reward Partner vouchers are due to expire over the next six weeks.

Tesco has emailed customers with reminders and is also encouraging customers to use the Tesco Grocery & Clubcard app to check to see if any of their vouchers or reward codes are set to expire.

Ashwin Prasad, Tesco Chief Commercial Officer, said: “People across the UK will be looking forward to two Bank Holiday weekends in May and thinking about how they can make the most of them.

“Tesco Clubcard holders can use the power of Clubcard to unlock all sorts of Bank Holiday fun, from saving on their shopping when they pick up their BBQ food, or to exchanging for 2x value with 100-plus Reward Partners, offering everything from fun days out for the family to meals out at some of the UK’s most-popular restaurant chains.

“With millions of vouchers expiring at the end of this month, we are urging everyone to make the most of their Clubcard this May and check to see if any vouchers or reward codes are expiring.”

Tesco launches new Clubcard Challenges

Millions of Tesco shoppers will have the chance to collect £50 in Clubcard points as the supermarket giant introduces new AI-powered Clubcard Challenges.

Three million Clubcard customers will be invited to take part in the new Tesco campaign.

Those who accept will be given 20 challenges personalised for them to complete.

The challenges will vary for each participant and can range from ‘spend £20 on our Summer BBQ range over the next 6 weeks’ to ‘spend £10 on plant-based meals’.

If a customer completes the challenge, they will be rewarded with extra Clubcard points.

Of the 20 offers available, customers can choose which 10 of them they most want to complete and get a maximum reward of £50 in Clubcard points.

Lizzie Reynolds, Group Membership and Loyalty Director at Tesco said: “We are constantly looking for ways to make Clubcard work harder for our customers. With Clubcard Prices on around 8,000 products, it is saving customers up to £360 off the annual cost of their groceries.

“Personalisation is about using what we know about customers to make their experience better and our rewards more helpful and we’re very excited to see how our customers respond to Clubcard Challenges.”