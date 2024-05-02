The Welsh Ambulance Service is pressing on the public to help safeguard its resources over the extended holiday break.

Citizens are reminded to collect their prescribed medicines and stockpile first aid supplies.

This will allow them to self-treat minor injuries at home and alleviate some pressure off the ambulance services.

Assistant director of operations (emergency medical service), Sonia Thompson, said: "We traditionally see an increase in demand over a Bank Holiday weekend, and this weekend is expected to be no different.

"More people are out and about socialising or travelling to visit family and friends, and it’s important they know how to access the most appropriate help should they become ill or get an injury."

Ms Thompson urged the public to access the NHS 111 Wales website for advice and information on minor illnesses.

If any medication is forgotten or lost and the GP surgery is closed, certain pharmacies in Wales provide an emergency medicines supply service free of charge.

Ms Thompson stressed: "It’s important that our emergency ambulances are protected for those that need us most and 999 is kept for the most serious and life-threatening emergencies only."

Ms Thompson also reminded visitors to carry their prescribed medicines and download the free 'what3words' app so 999 call handlers can find you quickly in the case of an emergency.

And if consuming alcohol, know your boundaries and stay hydrated.