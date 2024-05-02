The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning which will be in place from midday until 11.59pm on Thursday (May 2) due to thunderstorms which could also see some areas hit by hail and heavy downpours (up to 30mm of rain in one hour).

The thunderstorms could also lead to travel disruptions, flooding and power cuts, according to the Met Office.

Although the warning does not cover Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion, those travelling across Wales today are urged to take care.

What to expect from the yellow weather warning in Wales

The Met Office said the yellow weather warning was issued for parts of Powys due to thunderstorms which may lead to travel disruption and flooding.

The thunderstorms associated with the yellow weather warning could also cause:

Spray and sudden flooding leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Communities could become cut off by flooded roads

Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services where flooding or lightning strikes occur

Power cuts and disruptions to other services

Flooding, lightning strikes, hail and/or strong winds could lead to damage to some buildings

A Met Office spokesperson added: "While some areas will remain dry, thunderstorms are likely to develop this afternoon and evening from the east and move relatively slowly westwards or northwestwards.

"Where thunderstorms occur, heavy rain accompanied by frequent lightning is likely with potential for 25 to 30 mm of rain to fall in 1 or 2 hours in a few places and perhaps as much as 50 mm could fall in one or two spots.

"In a few places there may also be some hail."

Everywhere in Wales set to be affected by the yellow weather warning

Areas of Wales set to be impacted by the yellow weather warning on Thursday are:

Conwy

Denbighshire

Flintshire

Gwynedd

Monmouthshire

Powys

Wrexham

See the areas of Powys set to impacted by the yellow weather warning on Thursday (May 2). (Image: Met Office)

How to prepare for the yellow weather warning, thunderstorms and flooding

The Met Office has issued advice on how to prepare for the yellow weather warning on Thursday and the risk thunderstorms and flooding poses.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Consider if your location is at risk of flash flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter (such as a car). Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning.

"If you are on an elevated area move to lower ground.

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."

The yellow weather warning will be in place across parts of Wales from 12pm until 11.59pm on Thursday, May 2.