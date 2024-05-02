Police have launched an appeal after a teenager wearing a balaclava attacked someone outside the Haverfordwest branch of B&M.
The incident occurred outside the store at the Bridge Meadow Retail Park at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, April 23.
Police say the teenager drove off in a silver car and was wearing a balaclava.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “We are investigating an assault that happened outside B&M stores in Haverfordwest at about 6.30pm on Tuesday, April 23.
“The suspect is described as a teenage male wearing a balaclava and a cast on his wrist. He is believed to have left the location in a silver car.
“The victim did not sustain any injuries.
“Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to get in touch with PC 1296 Clarke by calling 101.
“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”
