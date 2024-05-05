Grove of Narberth, an independent country house hotel, bagged the 13th spot in TripAdvisor’s ‘World’s Best Small and Boutique Hotel’ category in its ‘Best Places to Stay in the World for 2024’ awards.

The hotel, which boasts of exceptional hospitality, delicious cuisine, and impeccable design, has recently received numerous positive reviews and industry awards.

This recent recognition is significant as it further reaffirms the hotel's standing in the hospitality sector.

The hoteliers, Neil and Zoe Kedward, purchased Grove of Narberth in 2007 and transformed it into a premier property.

The Kedwards are part of Seren, a family-owned enterprise that celebrates Welsh culture and history.

Seren, meaning 'star' in Welsh, reflects their commitment to empower their team and brands to offer an unrivalled guest experience.

Grove of Narberth is nestled in a tranquil setting near the stunning Pembrokeshire coast.

It features 25 individually designed rooms and suites that incorporate a perfect blend of Welsh tradition and modern design.

Guests are treated to delectable meals under the expert hand of Douglas Balish, the hotel's executive chef.

He oversees the menu at the 4 AA Rosette-certified restaurant, Fernery and Artisan Rooms Brasserie, both of which source produce from the two-acre renowned kitchen gardens.

Mr Balish's creations are aimed at highlighting the beauty and palate of the local produce, which is carefully curated by the well-established gardening team, led by Greg Leeson.

Furthermore, the hotel is nestled within 26 acres of mature gardens and woodlands, offering guests a holistic luxury experience infused with the distinctive charm of Welsh culture.

The success of Grove of Narberth is proof of a winning combination: superior hospitality, excellent food, and a unique sense of place.