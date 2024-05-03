Spending our day at a desk can be very damaging to our health but just 15 minutes can reverse the damage, a new study has revealed.

481,688 participants with an average age of 39 were studied for 13 years by researchers in Taiwan.

The study, which was published in the journal JAMA Network Open, reported that working in an occupation that involved prolonged sitting could lead to long-term health problems.

In fact, it could lead to a 16% higher risk of dying overall.

There was also a significant 34% higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease when researchers compared those who mostly sat with those who were mostly engaged in “non-sitting work”.

However, the damage from a largely sedentary lifestyle could be fairly easily reversed.

The study found that a relatively inactive person who worked in a sedentary job could increase their exercise level by between 15 and 30 minutes a day and see a “reduction in mortality to a level similar to that of inactive individuals who mostly do not sit at work”.

Whether you're looking for a new workout or you want to add some brief exercise to your working routine, you've come to the right place.

Leon Bolmeer, fitness expert and director of Geezer’s Boxing, has outlined what exercises people can do in 15 minutes to improve their health.

15 minute exercises to reduce your risk or cardiovascular disease

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

HIIT workouts increased in popularity during the pandemic when everyone was locked down in their homes.

However, it's clear that their benefits have certainly outlived the pandemic.

This method alternates short bursts of intense activity with rest periods, meaning you can tailor your workout to your individual needs and desires.

The fitness expert recommends that in this case, you should aim for 30 seconds of hard effort followed by 30 seconds of rest, repeating for 15 minutes.

Exercises such as jumping jacks, burpees, mountain climbers, or sprints (indoors or outdoors) are the best for improving your cardiovascular health, burning more calories and boosting metabolism.

Skipping

While skipping may be commonly associated with children, it is a staple of every boxers workout routine, and it’s a great way to work 15 minutes of quality exercise into your day.

The expert explained that it’s best to begin with basic jumps and progress to variations like double unders, high knees, or alternating feet.

He added that you should aim for 15 minutes of continuous jumping or alternate 30 seconds of jumping with 30 seconds of rest if you are unable to do so.

The fitness pro added: "Skipping improves coordination, agility, and burns substantial calories in a short time, meaning it’s the ideal way to cram in some exercise on your lunch break".

Brisk Walking/Running

Mr Bolmeer recommends running since its a simple yet effective option that doesn’t require much equipment - especially if you’re only doing it for 15 minutes.

He added: "Run, or walk briskly if you are unable to, and aim for a pace that elevates your heart rate and makes you sweat slightly, adding hills or stairs for extra intensity if you need to.

"The accessibility of running or walking briskly makes it a great option for most people, and it burns fat and improves cardiovascular endurance if you stay consistent with it".

Dance Fitness

The fitness expert also suggested dance fitness as a fun way to improve your cardiovascular health.

He continued: "Simply put on your favourite music and forget about all of your troubles for 15 minutes.

"Dance fitness combines various dance styles with cardio, providing a fun and effective workout, and there are many free online videos offer different routines for all levels.

"It improves flexibility, coordination, and burns a significant amount of calories while having fun".