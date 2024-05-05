Following the Ukraine invasion two years ago, vulnerable families are yet to reclaim their previous lives, which is leading to Pembrokeshire County Council reaching out to residents to support this cause.

The council is asking for people to come forward as it will not add pressure to the already sparse affordable homes.

There are currently 52 hosts in Pembrokeshire, offering hospitality to 113 Ukrainian individuals.

With the extension of the 'Homes for Ukraine' scheme by the UK and Welsh governments, there's a need for larger homes to house expanding families.

These generous hosts have been recognised and appreciated by the council, with some having hosted for a year or more.

One person hosted in the county conveyed gratitude to the council, community, and hosts, stating they have even become friends.

Another echoed these sentiments, appreciating their constant assistance.

The scheme encourages more Pembrokeshire residents to provide a sanctuary for these Ukrainian families.

Those who can offer a home for a month or more will receive a £500 tax-free payment for each month housed.

Ideally, these homes would have two or more bedrooms and be in or near towns or accessible transport networks.

For potential hosts wanting further information, it is advised to contact the council on 01437 776301 or to email ukrainecommunityresponse@pembrokeshire.gov.uk.

The council’s hosts have shared positive feedback, commending the excellent support and guidance they received from the local authority.