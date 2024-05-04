Terrie Savage ran the 26.2-mile London Marathon to raise money for the Wales Air Ambulance and Withybush Chemotherapy Day Unit.

She completed the marathon in an impressive three hours and minutes.

The 27-year-old is no stranger to running, having previously challenged herself to several half marathons.

She increased her distance for this challenge and now seems caught up by the running bug as she has applied to participate in next year's race.

Reflecting on her achievement, Ms Savage said that she got into running last October when she first signed up for the Cardiff Half Marathon.

She recalled the rigorous training days where she was running 30-40 miles each week from January to February and how she had to wake up as early as 6am to squeeze in her runs before work.

"I absolutely loved the London Marathon," she said.

"Every single mile I smiled and had the best time.

"Speaking to the other runners really inspired me to keep going and sign up for more marathons!"

The Wales Air Ambulance, one of the charities she fundraised for, delivers hospital-standard treatments directly to patients, sometimes transferring them straight to the most appropriate hospital.

By cutting out the time it would typically take to receive standard care, survival and recovery drastically improve.

This unique aid is a result of a partnership between the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service (EMRTS) and the Third Sector.

Highly skilled NHS consultants and critical care practitioners are supplied and work on board the charity’s vehicles to aid this emergency service.

Ms Savage had an emotional reason to support the all-Wales charity as they came out to help when her grandfather had a heart attack in 2021.

Sadly, he passed away, but this event inspired her to fundraise for the charity.

She has already raised £6,500 for the charity, with £6,500 also raised for Withybush Chemotherapy Day Unit and is still welcoming donations.

"I’ve had people messaging me and talking about their experience with the Wales Air Ambulance and their inspiring stories around this wonderful charity.

"The life-changing care these individuals deliver daily is unbelievable," she said.

Hannah Bartlett, Wales Air Ambulance’s supporter engagement manager, congratulated Ms Savage for her colossal physical and monetary achievement and expressed gratitude for Terrie’s support.

Donations can still be made to Terrie directly through her Wales Air Ambulance JustGiving page.