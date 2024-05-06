Colin Evans, currently living in Penarth in Penarth, will mark his milestone birthday on May 14 by attempting to swim the distance within the hour for Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice.

Mr Evans has always prioritised physical fitness.

Born into a Welsh-speaking family in Pembrokeshire, he grew up in Goodwick and studied geography at Aberystwyth University.

His journey then led him to the RAF for a two-year commission with National Service, followed by a Geography teaching post at Cardigan Grammar School, an area education officer role for Pembrokeshire and an eventual position as the headteacher of Sir Thomas Picton School in Haverfordwest, which he retired from in 1989.

Mr Evans played rugby for Bath RFC between 1962-65 and he played for Gorseinon RFC alongside Malcolm Halfpenny, grandfather of former Wales and British and Irish Lions international Leigh Halfpenny.

While reminiscing about his days in Goodwick where he grew up, Mr Evans said: "I loved playing rugby but I don’t recall ever being taught to swim.

"Growing up on in Goodwick on the coast, it was just something I could always do.

"I’ve always swam regularly.

"But more recently I have reduced my schedule to Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays."

"My daughter Jill first told me about Tŷ Hafan," said Mr Evans, on his challenge.

Awarded an OBE for his services to education in 1989, he continued: "She lives in the states but when she visits us she always spends some time as a volunteer at Tŷ Hafan.

"My wife, Audrie, and I are blessed with eight grandchildren and we are now great-grandparents.

"They are all healthy."

Despite having recently faced the six-month closure of his local pool at Cogan for renovations, Mr Evans is undeterred.

"I actually did my first swim in six months the other day," he said.

"I didn’t know how I was going to do but I’m pleased to say that I managed 50 lengths in an hour, so not too bad at all.

"On my birthday itself I am aiming to do 64 lengths in an hour, which at 25 meters a length, will equate to a mile."

In regard to his upcoming challenge, Mr Evans is poignant and hopeful.

"So, on my 90th birthday I’ve decided to swim a mile with a smile, and hopefully complete it in just one hour."

He said he couldn't imagine if he was told one of his children was not going to live and he wants to give something back to those who help sick children.

Those who would like to sponsor Colin in his inspiring endeavour can do so at his JustGiving page.