The alarm, which is built into the Clock app of the device, is the wake-up tool of choice for many iPhone users.

But in recent days iPhone users all over the world, including in the UK, have reported that their alarms have not gone off, causing them to be late for work and school.

People have taken to social media to share their stories of how they've been affected by the alarm glitch on their iPhones.

One person on X (formerly Twitter) said: “The alarm in my iPhone has failed to go off for the last two mornings, causing me to lie in.

“I thought there was a problem with my phone but it seems to be a more widespread glitch affecting lots of users.

“I have found the whole experience to be most alarming.”

iPhone Alarms not going off

It seems there is a glitch affecting iPhones which is causing the smartphone to not play a sound when an alarm is set.

Apple said it is aware of the issues with its iPhone alarms and is working to fix the issue as soon as possible.

In a statement, the tech giant said: "We are aware of an issue causing some alarms on iPhone to not play a sound as expected, and we are working to quickly fix this."

How to fix Apple iPhone alarms not going off?





It is yet to be confirmed exactly what is causing the issue, if there is a way of fixing the problem and whether it is only affecting certain iPhone models or iOS software.

However social media users believe they have found a solution to the problem.

People, on platforms including the likes of TikTok, are telling people to turn off their 'attention aware features' on their iPhones.

With this feature turned on your iPhone will check if you are "paying attention" to your device and if not it will take action automatically like dimming the light on the screen or lowering the volume of some alerts.

iPhone Users are being encouraged to double-check their alarms before going to bed – ensuring their settings are correct and the volume is turned up.