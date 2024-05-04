Luke Stephenson, 19, was reported missing from the Pembroke Dock area on April 14.

An extensive land sea and air search took place to locate the missing teen.

The police stood down the search on April 19 but the public continued to search for him and his family appealed for members of the public to check CCTV and Ring doorbell footage.

His aunt Emma Dewhurst described him as "jovial, kind, soft and timid" with a funny sense of humour who didn’t give up easily, "a typical 19-year-old lad".

On the morning of Wednesday, May 4 police found a body in the River Cleddau.

Police confirmed yesterday that the person recovered was missing Luke.

In a statement issued last night his family said: "Luke was a joyful and funny young man and always wanted to help others.

"He was a loving son, brother, grandson and uncle, and will be forever missed.

"We have lost a huge part of our family, and our loss is shared by his many friends who also loved him dearly.

"We would like to thank the local community for the overwhelming support we have received."