The batch of drugs being sold as cocaine is understood to be laced with the potentially deadly synthetic drug, fentanyl.

“We believe a batch of drugs being sold as cocaine has been laced with the opiate fentanyl which is a synthetic drug considered to be 50 times more potent than heroin,” said a spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police.

“Its strength means that even small doses can be deadly.

“We're warning drug users to take extra care over the bank holiday weekend following reports of this particularly harmful batch of cocaine circulating.

“We appeal to drug users to seek medical attention immediately if they become unwell.”

Police asked members of the public to share the information with anyone they believed could come into contact with these drugs.

“In an emergency, or if you think someone’s life is at risk, always dial 999,” added the spokesperson.

Anyone wanting advice and support for drug or alcohol use can visit the barod website at barod.cymru and click on Where to Get Help.