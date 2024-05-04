Paddle West offers canoe tours, row boats, archery and axe throwing as well as outdoor activity days for schools and youth groups.

The business, based at South Quay, Pembroke, uses a nearby field for storing some equipment and also for running youth education provision and training.

“We have been getting increasing amounts of vandalism and theft from our field,” said a Paddle West spokesperson.

“If anyone you know has turned up covered in anti-climb paint or acquired any bush craft equipment lately please have a word with them about their actions.”

On Friday evening police arrested people allegedly trespassing at the field.

“Thank you Dyfed-Powys Police for apprehending tonight's trespassers,” said Paddle West.

“We use our field for the good of the community, educating young people and offering employment and training.

“The money we have to spend on repairing and replacing equipment and security measures stops us being able to spend it on these projects.”

Anyone with information about the vandalism and theft at Paddle West should contact Dyfed-Powys Police on 101.

You can also contact police by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, through the force's social media channels or online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.