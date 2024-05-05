Tenby Inshore Lifeboat was launched at 4.40pm following a report of a possible dinghy in difficulty off Pendine.

The volunteer crew made best speed to the area, some six miles north east of the station.

Upon arrival, the crew soon spotted an unoccupied dinghy, which was attached to a mooring buoy.

The dinghy turned out to be a tender for a fishing vessel and in no difficulty.

The shout was classed as a false alarm with good intent. The lifeboat and her volunteer crew were stood down and returned to station, arriving at 5.15pm.