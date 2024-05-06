Factors that can often cause stress in dogs include things such as loud noises and being around new people.

A survey of 1,000 dog owners from the pet care site Rover detailed the top 10 signs of stress in dogs they noticed the most.

Adem Fehmi, Rover’s Canine Behaviourist said: “Many things can cause a dog to feel stress, including uncertainty, fear of noises, places, people, other dogs or animals, certain social environments, or even as a result of being left alone.

"Usually, this stress is due to a negative association that has occurred in the past, a lack of confidence, or because the dog has become overwhelmed due to a lack of experience with the situation they find themselves in.

"A dog’s natural temperament, determined by their breeding and genetics, can also play a factor in whether they are more likely to experience stress or anxiety.”

Top 10 most common signs of stress in dogs

According to the survey from Rover of pet owners, the most common signs of stress they spotted in their dogs were:

A tucked-up body or tail (31% of respondents said they spotted this) Ear pinning (ears flat against their head) (30%) Shaking or trembling (24%) Panting or salvation (24%) Pacing (23%) Acting like your shadow (21%) Hyperactivity (20%) “Shaking off” when not wet (20%) Excessive yawning (19%) Crying (19%)

As a way to help dog owners calm down their pets, Rover has released a series of ‘af-furmation cards’ which can be downloaded for free at their website here.

Adem Fehmi added: “In order to overcome any stress that your dog may be experiencing, it is vital to first identify your dog’s ‘trigger’, and then aim to build your dog’s confidence through positive experience and exposure.

"Observing your dog carefully for signs of stress, creating space for them to be able to relax, and keeping a distance from any triggers may also be helpful whilst working through any issues.

"You can also try to gradually build their confidence through positive reinforcers such as tasty treats, their favourite toy, or using praise.

"If signs of stress continue to persist, consult an accredited behaviourist to help assist with this process.”