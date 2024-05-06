A huge crowd was in attendance at the Lewis Lloyd ground and the club’s junior section had come out in force to support the Otters and form a guard of honour as the players entered the pitch.

For the first 15 minutes, things were definitely not going to plan as the Quins controlled the early exchanges.

They came close to scoring on several occasions, but the home team's solid defence held them out.

Eventually, Narberth fought their way into the game and after quickly moving the ball wide, centre Hedd Nicholas put his wing Geraint Llewellyn into space and he dashed over in the top corner for a try converted by fly half Jonathan Rogers.

We are the champions! (Image: Narberth RFC)

Constant pressure

Quins were now under constant pressure and after forward drives by Roy Osborn, Josh Hamer and Bradley Davies, the ball was again spread wide to centre Nicholas who crossed over in the corner for the second try.

Then a lovely chip kick by Rogers over the visitors’ defence saw Nicholas kick the bouncing ball downfield and gather the ball over the line to score a further try converted by Rogers.

Immediately from the kick off, Narberth regained possession and Tom Powell drove strongly at the Quins defence. The ball was quickly recycled to Rogers who dummied his way through the Quins defence and then released wing Llewellyn.

He raced along the touchline and then slipped the ball inside to full back Ashley Sutton who scored the fourth bonus point try in the corner, converted by Rogers (26-0).

Total control

Narberth were now in total control and another flowing movement by the backs saw wing Llewellyn run in from 50 metres out for a try - again converted by Rogers.

Then, just before half time, a scintillating break by young wing Rhys Harris from within his 22m line saw him reach halfway before passing to Sutton.

Sutton again made ground before giving the final pass to centre Nicholas to score his third try under the posts, converted by Rogers, to bring the half time score to 40–0.

After half time, the Otters scored three further tries through centre Ilan Phillips, replacement fly half Ianto Griffiths and flanker Josh Hamer - all converted by Griffiths.

Consolation try

Quins were rewarded for their efforts with a consolation try scored by their left wing to bring up the final score of 61 – 7 in favour of the Otters.

It's been an exceptional season for the Narberth team, winning all their league fixtures save for a closely-fought loss in the away match against Brecon who finished second in the Division.

After the match, there were great celebrations when the league trophy was handed to the Otters captain Tom Powell by WRU Development Officer Faye Davies.

Sad news

The only sad news on the day was that two loyal servants and tremendous club players - second row Alex Jenkins and fly half Ianto Griffiths - have decided to hang up their boots after many successful years with the club. They will both be greatly missed by all at Narberth RFC.

A club spokesman added: "The Otters would like to thank all their sponsors throughout the season and the wonderful band of supporters who have followed them and cheered them on during such a successful 2023/24 season."