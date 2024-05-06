The Pembrokeshire Street Food Festival returns to Tenby’s Saltern’s car park on the weekend of June 7-9.

The festival promises an unforgettable weekend of foodie fun, bringing more than 25 top street food traders, a huge line-up of live entertainment and family fun to the resort.

There will also be craft beer, fresh cocktails and soft drinks, market stalls and top-tier live entertainment on the brand-new stage as well as plenty of tables and seating areas.

“The unique thing about Pembrokeshire Street Food Festival is that no two traders offer the same cuisine,” said a spokesperson for the event.

“You could feast on anything from Indian to Vietnamese, Thai to Moroccan, Mexican to Afghan, Caribbean to Uzbek, with food to suit every dietary requirement and plenty to satisfy your sweet tooth.

“Whether you’re looking to try something new, or just want a banging burger to go with an ice-cold lager while listening to some live music, we’ve got everything you need.”

As part of the festival’s commitment to sustainability and to help reduce single-use plastic, this year every adult ticket purchase includes a reusable cup.

Once you have your cup, you can use it to gain free entry to the festival all weekend. There is also free festival entry for kids all weekend.

The festival will run from 11am until 11pm at Tenby’s Salterns Car Park from Friday, June 7 until Sunday, June 9.

The bigger venue will allow for more bars and a larger capacity as well as accommodating the new stage for a festival feel.

Tickets cost £3 per adult and children under 18 go free but must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information and to book, visit streetfoodwarehouse.co.uk/Pembrokeshire, linked above.