Flooding and travel disruption could be caused in parts of the country by heavy downpours which are forecast to break out this afternoon and evening.

The Met Office said: "Although not all places will catch these storms and downpours, where they do occur, 20 to 40 mm rain may fall in some places in an hour or two."

Despite west Wales not being named as an area at risk for the storms, people travelling home after the bank holiday may be wise to be aware as parts of mid and north Wales are affected.

Conwy, Denbighshire. Flintshire, Gwynedd, Powys and Wrexham are all likely to see the storms, which are also forecast to affect parts of the Midlands, the north of England, Scotland ans south-east England.

Visitors heading home after the holiday weekend could encounter the storms en route. (Image: Met Office)

What to expect

The Met Office says:

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

• There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

• Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

• Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

• There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

• There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost