Newcastle Emlyn Community Pool is based in the Emlyn School Campus.

The pool was closed at the end of March for a new lining to be installed. Contactors ground off and painted on a base coat before installing the new lining.

The work was completed nearly a week ago and the group that runs the pool was looking forward to filling the pool and reopening.

However the pool has been filling since last Tuesday and has hardly any water in due to problems with water pressure.

“We have experienced a reduced water pressure since the last time we filled the pool,” said the management committee, who appealed for help and ideas to fill it.

“It’s going to take a very long time to fill up enough for us to open. If anyone has any suggestions or if anyone is able to help get some water to us, with an IBC trailer or anything similar, please get in touch.”

The community-run pool is 25m by 8.4m and is 1.07m deep in the shallow end graduating to 1.57m at the far end.

The deepest part of the pool is situated tree quarters of the way to the deep ends where it measures 1.98m.

The pool hosts a number of aquatic activities including fun swims, large inflatable sessions, adult and junior lessons- both one to one and in groups, a sub aqua club, kayak club and public swimming sessions.

Emlyn Flyers Swimming club for competitive swimmers also trains there.

The pool is expecting increased demand on reopening, due to nearby Cardigan Memorial Pool closing at the end of March.

However it is currently far short of the 72,000 gallons of water needed to fill it.

Welsh Water has been contacted. However, the company told BBC Wales the problem was not linked to its network. The company sent a 18,000 litre tanker to the pool on Saturday evening.

“It’s a drop in the ocean but every little helps,” said the pool management team.

“Many thanks to the Dwr Cymru Welsh Water employees who attended the pool. We are hoping Welsh Water can send us some more tankers of water as this will help us reopen sooner.”

The management team said that they could not give a reopening date at this time but would provide updates on social media.