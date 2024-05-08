Hundreds of riders made their way to the seaside town over the May Bank Holiday weekend to enjoy a host of events organised by the Scooter Collective South Wales.

Scooters found parking places all over town. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The scooters started arriving in the resort on Friday, with rain failing to dampen the warm welcome they received.

“Tenby is a lovely place and so friendly,” said one happy rider.

Fabulous artwork on board. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

And a member of the Liverpool Scooter Club said: “Fabulous weekend, great scooters, great camping facilities and awesome bands/entertainment.”

Badges and mirrors galore on this much-loved machine. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The event has been held in Tenby on a number of occasions, but this year's rally was particularly welcome as it was missing from the calendar last year.

We know who you are! (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

With Saturday dawning dry and sunny, and a Friday night of Northern Soul and reggae behind them, the scooterists were keen to take part in the afternoon ride-out, ahead of another night of entertainment. A fine line-up in Tudor Square. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The De Valence Pavilion, The Ex-Servicemans Club and Tenby Rugby Club were the venues for the music events, with Tenby RFC ground on Heywood Lane providing camping facilities and hosting a custom show and traders' fair.

Scooter and helmet co-ordinates for this rider. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Another happy Welsh rally weekend came to a conclusion with an end of rally party held at the Rugby Club.