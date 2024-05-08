Scooter enthusiasts from all over the UK have been singing the praises of Tenby following the success of the weekend’s Welsh National Scooter Rally.
Hundreds of riders made their way to the seaside town over the May Bank Holiday weekend to enjoy a host of events organised by the Scooter Collective South Wales.
The scooters started arriving in the resort on Friday, with rain failing to dampen the warm welcome they received.
“Tenby is a lovely place and so friendly,” said one happy rider.
And a member of the Liverpool Scooter Club said: “Fabulous weekend, great scooters, great camping facilities and awesome bands/entertainment.”
The event has been held in Tenby on a number of occasions, but this year's rally was particularly welcome as it was missing from the calendar last year.
With Saturday dawning dry and sunny, and a Friday night of Northern Soul and reggae behind them, the scooterists were keen to take part in the afternoon ride-out, ahead of another night of entertainment.
The De Valence Pavilion, The Ex-Servicemans Club and Tenby Rugby Club were the venues for the music events, with Tenby RFC ground on Heywood Lane providing camping facilities and hosting a custom show and traders' fair.
Another happy Welsh rally weekend came to a conclusion with an end of rally party held at the Rugby Club.
