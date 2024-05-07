Path’s Numeracy Project aims to help adults aged 19 and over to build up maths skills so they can more confidently deal with real life situations such as paying rent, managing bills, avoiding debt and more.

Poor money management and mental health issues are a leading cause of homelessness and the course has been set up to empower learners to become confident in managing money, bills and numbers.

However, the course has many more benefits than that – such as building confidence, teaching learners how to use technology, improving social skills, and helping with mental health issues via Path’s trained Pathway Counselling team.

Tutors tailor the course to each individual’s needs following a personal support plan meeting. There is also a councillor on hand at each session to provide emotional support for things happening in students’ day to day lives..

As part of the course, learners are asked to take the maths skills they have gained during the lessons and use them to organise a trip. This involves budgeting, scheduling and communication skills.

Learners from the Mount Community Centre went to Tenby – which involved budgeting for transport and fish and chips, before taking part in a lesson outdoors by the seaside.

Following that up learners from The VC Gallery in Pembroke Dock organised a trip to Scolton Manor, which again required planning and budgeting for food and transport.

“We couldn’t be more proud to see our fantastic numeracy team getting amazing results from the first group of learners,” said a spokesperson for Path.

“We can promise you that you will improve your numeracy skills. You will be better informed to make the right decisions for you as well,” said course tutor Dean Flood of the project.

“Also we’ve got a very experienced support worker who will be there for you if you need to talk about bills. How to manage your energy requirements better.”

The project has been funded by the UK Government’s Multiply initiative, through Pembrokeshire County Council.

If you feel like you’d like to join our next group of learners, please contact PATH through the Numeracy Project section of its website, linked above.