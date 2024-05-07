Kane Watson, 24, of Long Mains in Monkton, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

It was alleged that Watson attacked a woman at an address in Pembroke Dock on March 30.

Watson pleaded guilty to the assault.

Stuart John, appearing for Watson, said the defendant “feels he is thriving in the prison environment” and had undertaken a number of courses whilst in custody.

He confirmed this offence put Watson in breach of a suspended sentence order.

Judge Paul Thomas KC adjourned the case for sentence on Friday, May 10.