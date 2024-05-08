The tree planting project was instigated to mark the anniversary, a concept conceived by the late Cllr Reg Owens, a member of the National Park Authority.

The aim was to plant 70 trees within each park community.

Planting activities began in February in the communities of Nolton and Roch where residents, despite foggy conditions, planted 70 mixed hedgerow whips around Victoria Hall playing field.

Also included in the initiative was a tree giveaway event in April at St Nicholas Village Hall on the Pencaer peninsula.

Community members planted three apple trees, followed by the distribution of diverse tree species for people to cultivate at home.

Park Authority ranger Megan Pratt shed light on the impact of the initiative.

Ranger Pratt said: "The tree planting initiative has transformed various communal spaces, from sports grounds to play areas, community gardens, and even churchyards, enriching the fabric of our communities.

"Additionally, residents were gifted native species, including young apple trees propagated from the Authority’s historic orchard at St. Brides, which will help to secure the future of the unusual heritage apple varieties growing there."

Ranger Pratt extended the vision of this project, postulating not only as memory of Cllr Owens' legacy, but also "as these 1,500 trees take root, we hope they will contribute to the natural splendour of the National Park landscape next 70 years and beyond."