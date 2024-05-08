Owen Maddocks, 23, of Hywel Road, is set to appear at Swansea Crown Court charged with five offences.

Maddocks was accused of possession with intent to supply cocaine on April 5 and MDMA on June 15 last year.

He was also charged with two offences of possession with intent to supply cannabis on June 15 last year and on April 5.

The defendant was also accused of possession of criminal property, relating to £4,905 cash, on June 15.

He appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on May 3 and was granted bail. Maddocks will appear at Swansea Crown Court on May 10 to enter his pleas.