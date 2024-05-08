TSB Bank announced on Wednesday (May 8) it would be closing 36 branches across the UK beginning in September, including two in South Wales.
The closures are set to result in the loss of around 250 jobs across the business.
The job cuts will come from the fraud operations and central operations departments of the bank as well as staff from the branches earmarked for closure.
The latest round of branch closures will start in September 2024, and continue through to May next year.
A spokesman for TSB said: “The decision to close a branch is never taken lightly, but our customers are now doing most of their banking digitally and we need to move to a better balance of digital and face-to-face services.
“We remain committed to a national branch network and through innovation and integration with video, telephone, digital, branch and other face-to-face services TSB customers have more ways to bank with us than ever before.”
Two South Wales TSB Bank branches set to close
TSB Bank branches in Cwmbran (General Rees Square) - 7 General Rees Square, NP44 1AH - and Carmarthen (Blue Street) - 5 Blue Street, SA31 3LQ - are among the 36 closures announced on Wednesday.
As part of the banks 'branch closure review' TSB said the reasoning for closing the two branches was due to "the way customers bank with us is changing".
The reviews said: "Over 95% of transactions are now being made using mobile, online and other ways to bank, instead of in our branches.
"And more customers than ever are using our Video and Telephone Banking service.
"We remain committed to face-to-face services across the country, and over 90% of our customers are within a 20 minute drive to a branch, or location of a Money Confidence Expert.
"But we want our services to reflect the current and future needs of our customers and keep open branches that are used the most, so sometimes this means that we have to close some branches."
The TSB Bank in Cwmbran will close on September 18, 2024, while the Carmarthen will close on September 17.
The nearest TSB Bank branch to Cwmbran is located over six miles away in Newport (149 Commercial Street, NP20 1TS).
While for the nearest branch to Carmarthen is 28 miles away in Swansea (11 Union Street, SA1 3EF).
You can find other branches on the TSB website.
Full list of TSB Bank branches closing
This the full list of TSB branches set for closure (and when) are:
- Alloa, Drysdale Street, September 19, 2024
- Bedworth, King Street, September 3, 2024
- Birmingham, Pype Hayes, Tyburn Road, September 26, 2024
- Bridlington, Manor Street, September 12, 2024
- Buxton, Spring Gardens, September 10, 2024
- Carmarthen, Blue Street, September 17, 2024
- Cwmbran, General Rees Square, September 18, 2024
- Dovercourt, High Street, September 5, 2024
- Edinburgh, Leith Walk, September 17, 2024
- Felixstowe, Hamilton Road, September 10, 2024
- Frome, Cheap Street, September 19, 2024
- Glasgow, Paisley Road West, September 25, 2024
- Glasgow, Carmunnock Road, September 24, 2024
- Haddington, Court Street, September 5, 2024
- Hounslow, High Street, September 4, 2024
- Lerwick, Esplanade, September 10, 2024
- Leven, High Street, September 18, 2024
- London, Bethnal Green Road, September 11, 2024
- London, South Side, Clapham, September 12, 2024
- Longton, Market Street, September 11, 2024
- Manchester, Wood Street, September 12, 2024
- Newcastle, West Road, September 18, 2024
- Peterhead, Queen Street, September 25, 2024
- Sheerness, High Street, September 24, 2024
- Stornoway, Francis Street, September 3, 2024
- Torquay, St Marychurch Road, September 25, 2024
- Whitehaven, Lowther Street, September 4, 2024
- Amble, Queen Street, May 2025
- Aylsham, Market Place, May 2025
- Banff, Castle Street, May 2025
- Bedlington, Front Street West, May 2025
- Bude, Belle Vue, May 2025
- Crook, North Terrace, May 2025
- Flint, Trelawny Square, May 2025
- Tenbury Wells, Teme Street, May 2025
- Whitchurch, Watergate Street, May 2025
TSB will have 175 branches across the UK after the latest round of closures.
Trade union Unite said the decision by the UK high street bank was a “grave mistake”.
Unite’s regional officer Andy Case said: “These workers perform essential work in the fraud departments and across the branch network."
Unite said it will be holding fresh negotiations with TSB about ways to further reduce job losses.
