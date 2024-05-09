A PEMBROKESHIRE man has lost his licence after not identifying the rider of a motorbike alleged to have been caught more than double the 30mph speed limit twice in as many months.
Michael Carlill, 46, of Allt Y Carne in Goodwick, was charged with two offences of failing to give information relating to the identification of the rider of a vehicle when required.
The first offence related to the rider of a Yamaha who was alleged to have been doing 61mph on the 30mph A642 New Road in Overton, near Wakefield, on September 11.
The second charge related to the rider of the same Yamaha allegedly being clocked doing 80mph by the same speed camera on the junction of the A642 New Road and Green Lane on November 5.
The two charges were proved using the single justice procedure at Bradford and Keighley Magistrates' Court on March 14.
The case was back before the court on April 19, where Carlill was fined £770. He must also pay a £308 surcharge and £90 in costs.
He received six points on his licence for each offence, causing him to be banned from driving for six months.
