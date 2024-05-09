The collision, on the A4076 at Pope Hill, Johnston, took place last Monday afternoon, May 6.

A Dyfed Powys Police spokesperson said that officers attended the two-vehicle incident which took place at around 4.15pm.

They added: "The vehicles involved were a yellow Lexus car and a black Peugeot Vivacity 50 scooter.

"The male rider of the scooter was taken to hospital.

"The road was closed and re-opened at 5.30pm."